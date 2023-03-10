Who is Ghostface in ‘Scream VI’? The ‘Scream VI’ ending, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Scream VI.

One of the best things about watching movies in the Scream franchise is finding out who the killers are. Over the years, we have had nine different people be unmasked as Ghostface, with their iconic mask and knife thrown to the floor.

Scream VI is no different, with at least one Ghostface unmasking taking place by the time the credits roll. Instead of chasing after Sidney Prescott, like most of the other killers, this Ghostface is aggressively after Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega), the sisters who were introduced in Scream (2022). So, let’s do some unmasking of our own and take a look at who Ghostface is in this film, and tell you why they started killing people.

Who is the killer in Scream VI?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Scream VI actually features more than two killers, for the first time in the franchise. In fact, it does not just contain three, because if you want to be technical, there are actually five killers in the film.

Scream VI opens with the death of Professor Laura Crane (Samara Weaving). Just when you think she is about to pull down Ghostface’s mask with her dying breath, the camera doesn’t cut away. Instead, the first killer’s identity is revealed to be Jason Carvey (Tony Revolori). He revels in his kill and walks back home. Along the way, he runs into Tara and we realize he goes to the same college Tara is attending.

When he arrives home, he gets a phone call from his roommate Greg and apologizes for killing without him as the pair originally planned to commit the first murder together. But, Jason’s roommate wasn’t the voice on the phone, that voice belonged to yet another killer. So, the second killer is technically Greg, who he finds dead in the refrigerator.

Another Ghostface appears out of nowhere and stabs Jason, ending the movie’s twist opening scene. The rest of the killers are unmasked in the final act of the film. Midway through the movie, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) finds an abandoned movie theater that is a shrine for the Woodsboro killings, with memorabilia from all of the previous films, including every used costume. Multiple killings take place, with Mindy’s (Jasmin Savoy Brown) girlfriend Anika (Devyn Nekoda) dying, as well as Tara and Sam’s roommate, Quinn Bailey (Liana Liberato).

The final showdown takes place in the theater, with Tara, Sam, Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), and Chad (Mason Gooding) all attempting to take on the killer. But, Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), Quinn’s father who has been placed on desk duty, calls Sam to tell her Kirby had been fired from the FBI after being mentally unstable and that she was the killer. Unfortunately, two killers grab Chad and stab him an ungodly amount of times. Sam and Tara manage to get away until they run into Kirby, who looks like she fought off some killers.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Detective Bailey runs into the theater and dispatches Kirby, and that’s when it is revealed there are three real killers in Scream VI. The three killers are Detective Bailey and his two children, Quinn and Ethan (Jack Champion). It turns out Quinn did not die earlier in the movie, as her father was first on the scene and switched her out with another body, faking her death. They aren’t the only killers in their family, either, as they are attacking Sam and Tara to avenge the murder of Richie Kirsch, the killer in Scream (2022) who was played by Jack Quaid. They are Richie’s father and siblings.

In fact, the entire shrine to the Ghostface killers was Richie’s, as his father acquired the items to support his son’s hobby. The movie ends the way all the other Scream movies end, with our heroes prevailing over Ghostface and ending in the death of all the killers. We get another case of someone managing to make it out alive, even though there was no fathomable way they could have lived, with Chad being wheeled out of the theater by some paramedics. Kirby, Sam, and Tara all manage to make it out alive, too.

Ultimately, this entry in the Scream franchise might have shaken up the formula of the series, but at the end of the day, it ends pretty much the same way the rest do. Although, you can’t say Ghostface wasn’t ruthless and that their identities were not a surprise. You can see the five Ghostfaces yourself by going to watch Scream VI, which is in theaters on March 10, 2023.