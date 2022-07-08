Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder had plenty of somber moments during its final moments but things did leave off one a happy not for some of the characters in the film — thanks to Gorr.

The opening scene of Thor: Love and Thunder give us the origin story of Gorr as he copes with the death of his daughter. Later in the film we see her once again, however, things are very different and pose a ton of questions about her future in the MCU.

While many of those questions will remain unanswered we do have some answers about who Gorr’s daughter is thanks to the film and it diverts drastically from Marvel Comics.

Who is Gorr’s daughter? What are her powers?

Image via Marvel Comics

Gorr’s daughter features heavily in the final act of Thor: Love and Thunder as she becomes the driving factor in the villain’s decision not to kill all of the gods in the MCU. While we don’t know for sure her name, she is referred to as Love and seems to be an entirely new character for the MCU.

When Gorr uses his wish from Eternity to revive his daughter, he dies shortly after but not before asking Thor to care for her. This is a massive departure from the comics and a big change to the character of Gorr.

In the final moments of the film, we see Thor living life with his daughter before the two-run into battle, and at this time she showcases the ability to fire lasers from her eyes.

During an interview prior to the film’s launch Chris Hemsworth referred to the character as Love which makes sense given Korg’s tale to close the final moments of the film dubbing the pair Love and Thunder.

As for her powers, it seems that she has strength from Eternity who bought her back to life, however, the extent of these isn’t yet known as the character does not exist in this way in the comics.

Does Gorr have a daughter in Marvel Comics?

Image via Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, Gorr does have a daughter, however, she has a very different role to the character we see in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Gorr’s daughter in the comics died alongside the rest of his family, however, unlike his son, she was simply an unnamed character. The entirety of Thor 4’s plot where she is revived by Eternity is inaccurate to the character’s comic book origins, but his son does come back from the dead in a way.

Using the Necrosword, Gorr brings to life a construct of his son Agar who guard over the prisoners on the Black World of Gorr, forcing them to work on the villain’s ultimate weapon, The God Bomb.

Ultimately this revived form of Agar aids Thor in taking down his father or as he says, putting him out of his misery.