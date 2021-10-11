If you happened to catch a certain red carpet moment recently, then you might be under the impression that two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain is in a serious relationship with her Scenes From a Marriage costar Oscar Isaac. The exchange was an intimate one and played out quite differently from the on-screen couple’s interactions on their HBOMax mini-series, which finds them navigating the highs and lows of marriage. As perfect as Chastain and Isaac seem together in person, they’re not a real-life couple. In fact, they’re both married to different people.

Isaac, who appeared in all three of the most recent Star Wars films and who stars in the highly-anticipated action flick Dune, has been married to Danish writer, director, and producer Elvira Lind since 2017. As he told GQ in 2018, he and Lind were pregnant with their first child before they decided to wed, which happened right around the time that his mother passed away. It was a turbulent time in the actor’s life, but he has continued to churn out masterful performances in both television and film in the years since.

Chastain actually got married that same year, just not to Isaac. As it turns out, the talented costars have a lot more in common than just that. They both attended the renowned Juilliard School, have played villains in the X-Men franchise, and have no problem churning out upwards of five films a year. They even acted together prior to Marriage in 2014’s A Most Violent Year, where they played a different but equally intense married couple. In addition to their career commonalities, both Isaac and Chastain have been famously tight-lipped about their love lives, which is why Isaac’s reveal to GQ was so unexpected.

Here’s Chastain admitting to Stephen Colbert that there is nothing going on off-screen between her and Isaac:

So who is Jessica Chastain’s husband?

After setting the record straight in every interview she conducted while promoting her most recent film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain reminded everyone that she has been happily married to her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Prepoluso, since 2017.

Even though Chastain has admitted that marriage wasn’t even on her mind prior to wedding Passi de Prepoluso, he swept her off her feet and she decided to change her mind. As she told the Wall Street Journal in 2018, “I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him!”

Who is Jessica Chastain's Husband? 1 of 2

Click to skip Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Prepoluso

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Passi de Prepoluso is of Italian descent and is actually a count, which means that Chastain is now a countess (what?!). He’s a fashion publicist and has worked as the head of PR for both Armani and Moncler. He wed Chastain in Treviso, Italy, in a secret ceremony at his family estate that Chastain announced via tweet.

While not much more is known about Passi de Prepoluso, we do know that he’s actually a few years younger than his wife. Chastain, now 44, was born in 1977, and Passi de Prepoluso, who was born in 1982, will be turning 39 in November 2021. The couple is believed to have two children together, a daughter named Giulietta Chastain Passi⏤who was born in April 2018 via surrogate⏤and another baby potentially born in 2020 who has yet to be discussed publicly as of this writing.

According to Chastain, no one in Passi de Prepoluso’s family has ever been divorced. One can only hope that her and her husband have a much better marriage than the one depicted in Scenes From a Marriage, all episodes of which are now available to stream on HBOMax.