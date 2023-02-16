Who is Kang’s ‘Victor Timely’ variant in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: The following article contains MASSIVE spoilers for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’

Phase Five and 2023’s slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe entries is now underway, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally arriving in theaters. If you’ve clicked onto this article, we sincerely hope you’ve already seen the film. Turn back now and forget you’ve read that headline if you haven’t.

In what was overall (in our view) a middling addition to the MCU, we did get ourselves a sneak peek at what the future of the franchise holds, now that the Kang variant who was exiled to the Quantum Realm has been dealt with, no thanks to the efforts of Scott Lang and his companions.

Two juicy post-credits scenes gave us a taste on what the rest of the Kang variants have been up to in the meantime. In the mid-credits sequence, it came to the knowledge of a congregation of Kangs that the exiled Kang has died, and that it is now time for them to mobilize — almost certainly spelling imminent death and destruction for the multiverse.

In the second, we caught a glimpse of a second Kang variant, who appears to go by the name ‘Victor Timely’, giving something of an early twentieth century TED talk. In his audience were none other than Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius, both of whom we last saw in the Disney Plus TV series Loki.

While this essentially confirms we’ll be getting a second season of Loki, the scene does raise a few questions — specifically, why is Kang using this pseudonym? Here’s everything we know.

Who is Victor Timely?

Image via Marvel Comics

As far as Marvel’s comics are concerned, Victor Timely is an alias which Kang Prime adapts when he travels back to 1901 after being fought off by the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and Khonshu in Ancient Egypt, where he previously reigned as Pharaoh Rama-Tut. You may recall, in the mid-credits scene, we had already been introduced to an Ancient Egyptian Kang, so it looks like the MCU is deviating from this continuity.

However, continuing on from what we know from the comic books, Kang’s Victor Timely guise is one that is an industrialist and inventor, who brings futuristic technology to the city of Timely, Wisconsin. He establishes a company called Timely Industries and builds the city into a thriving metropolis over the course of a century, all the while being able to travel back and forth to his home base Chronopolis, where he can reassume his ‘Kang Prime’ identity at will.

Kang needs to keep up appearances as an ordinary human when he is Victor Timely, so he fools the population into thinking he is aging by eventually having his son, then his grandson replace him — both of whom are still the same Kang. A professor under Timely Industries’ employ, Phineas T. Horton, also constructs the first Human Torch — so take from that what you will.