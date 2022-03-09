Who Is Kodi Smit-McPhee dating?

Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee has very much entered the public spotlight. The Power of the Dog actor has already pulled down a Golden Globe for his performance in the picture and stands fairly decent odds to pick up the Best Supporting Actor Oscar as well. And while the young Australian already has a significant list of credits dating back to his 2006 debut at the ripe old age of 10, The Power of the Dog and its Oscar buzz energy may just make Smit-McPhee a household name, hyphen or no.

It’s no surprise then that people are starting to peek into the actor’s personal life, especially given that he’s already been accompanied onto several red carpets by his longtime girlfriend, Rebecca Phillipou. The two first made their relationship public during the 2014 premiere of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, in which the actor portrayed the son of the human leader, Malcolm. The pair also attended the premiere of 2019’s Dark Phoenix, and earlier this month, the SAG Awards.

According to Purewow.com, the pair have been “Instagram official” since 2013, but Phillipou has since made her account private. Smit-McPhee doesn’t seem to have any problem sharing an occasional couples snap on his own account, though, and has done so several times over the years. Phillipou has maintained a low profile throughout their relationship, however, and practically nothing is known of her background or occupation.

Given the amount of time the two have been together, it’s obvious the relationship is more complex that a case of puppy love, and Smit-McPhee confirmed as much in a recent Variety interview when he stated that Phillipou would be his escort throughout this year’s busy awards season. “I’ll definitely be bringing my girlfriend. She’s been my rock and my absolute emotional support through every up and down throughout my career,” he stated.