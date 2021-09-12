Who Is Matthew McConaughey’s Wife?

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been a seasoned veteran of the acting scene for a long time. Ever since his breakout role in the coming of age comedy Dazed and Confused, McConaughey has become a household name in Hollywood with a deep resume of classic movies that range widely on the cinematic spectrum. From the legal drama A Time To Kill to the sci-fi fantasy feature The Dark Tower with Idris Elba, McConaughey has covered almost every type of film genre a movie fan can think of.

The Academy Award-winning actor has been around for well over a decade but, like most actors, prefers to stay out of the spotlight until the camera is on and the director screams, “Action!” So unless you really keep up with his life, there’s a good chance you won’t know much about who he’s dating or even married to.

Known as Hollywood’s leading ladies’ man in the early 2000s, Matthew McConaughey became well-known for rom-coms like The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and Fool’s Gold. It didn’t take long for his sex symbol status to solidify him as a mainstream actor, and McConaughey would go on to appear in more serious roles like the Wolf of Wall Street and Dallas Buyers Club. After all that time as Hollywood’s veteran heartthrob, it would make sense that McConaughey has had more than his fair share of women by his side. However, the number of actresses he’s actually been involved with during his career is a lot smaller than most people may think.

In the early part of his career, Matthew was known for dating the co-stars of his featured movies. According to Hollywood Life, he dated both Ashley Judd and Sandra Bullock while they shot the 1996 movie A Time to Kill. He even dated Spanish beauty Penelope Cruz after the two wrapped on filming for the 2005 action adventure Sahara.

But it was in 2006 – the same year he and Penelope ended their relationship – that McConaughey would end up meeting the love of his life, Camila Alves.

Born in 1982, Camila Alves is a Brazilian-American model and designer who moved to Los Angeles at the age of 15. After working for four years as a house cleaner and a waitress, 19-year-old Camila decided to move to New York City and pursue a career in modeling.

In 2006, she met McConaughey in a West Hollywood bar, where the actor was immediately smitten after seeing her.

“My eye went up, and I remembered what came out of my mouth. I didn’t say, ‘who is that.’ I went ‘what is that,” McConaughey said in The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+. “We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since…you know what I mean?”

Camila, on the other hand, had no idea who the actor even was. “The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” Alves said in a 2012 interview with Access Hollywood. “At the time, he had a really long beard, and he had this Rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realize who he was.”

A couple would begin dating only a few nights later and have been inseparable ever since. Two years later, Camila would give birth to their first child, a son named Levi. Two years after that, the couple then welcomed their daughter, Vida. However, it wasn’t until Christmas Eve of 2011 that Matthew finally proposed to Camila. The following summer, the two would officially tie the knot, with Levi and Vida playing significant roles as the ring bearer and flower girl.

Later that same year, Alves would give birth to their third child, Livingston. Since then, the McConaugheys have been one of the longest-lasting couples in Hollywood. It seems that the love McConaughey has for Alves and his family is stronger than ever as the 51-year-old actor is actually looking to expand his family. “I’d like to have eight more kids,” McConaughey said on a HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy panel in March 2020. “My wife’s not on the same page. I understand that.”

It’s good to see that the A Time To Kill actor is still interested in raising more kids. But before he starts looking into having any more kids, he may want to discuss those options with fellow actor and parent Robert De Niro. With as many kids as Robert has, we’re sure he’ll have some great advice on the matter.