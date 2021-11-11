Pete Davidson has been in and out of the news for years now, between his presence among Saturday Night Live‘s cast, his closely-followed relationship with Ariana Grande, and several mild controversies that have arisen during his time in the spotlight.

After news of his relationship with Grande fizzled out, Davidson largely exited the broad public gaze. He continues to appear on episodes of SNL, occasionally courting controversy, but the majority of new conversations about the actor revolve around whom, exactly, he’s currently dating.

This is due in large part to the numerous rumors swirling around Davidson’s dating life. He’s had several high-profile partners over the years, from Larry David’s daughter Cazzie to the aforementioned Grande. The most recent dating rumor claims that Davidson may be seeing Kim Kardashian, a claim that has fans of both celebrities abuzz.

Kardashian’s former marriage to Kanye West has long been highly publicized, so people took note when the two officially split in early 2021. This put Kardashian back in the dating pool, but⏤if the rumors are to be believed⏤she didn’t stay single for long.

Who Is Pete Davidson Dating? 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Numerous reports have come out in recent weeks hinting at a relationship between Davidson and Kardashian. The two have been spotted on multiple occasions sharing intimate dinners and acting “genuinely affectionate” with one another. Davidson side-stepped questions about his alleged relationship with Kardashian when interviewed by NBC’s Seth Meyers, instead pivoting to discuss his upcoming role in Tubi’s animated series The Freak Brothers, according to Page Six.

Kardashian has been far less tight-lipped about the dating rumors. According to a source that spoke with Us Weekly, Kardashian found herself “falling for” the younger star following several dates. This has her inner circle of friends and family thrilled, noting that Kardashian is feeling “happy” and is “excited to see what happens.”

The duo reportedly discovered a connection during Kardashian’s brief stint hosting SNL. They appeared in several sketches together and were later seen enjoying one another’s company in both California and New York.

According to some sources, things between the two have yet to reach a romantic level. Kardashian continues to enjoy single life, but things seem to be heating up between her and Davidson.