Who is Prince Yan of Aladna? Park Seo-Joon’s rumored ‘The Marvels’ character explained

K-drama star Park Seo-Joon‘s big Marvel debut is coming up in The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, but his character and larger role in the franchise have yet to be confirmed. The biggest rumor seems to be that Seo-joon will be taking on Prince Yan, a character which Captain Marvel ends up engaged to in the comics.

Featured in Captain Marvel, Vol. 8, #9, Yan is a prince from the planet of Aladna, where men can’t pick whom they will marry, and everyone speaks in rhymes. When mutant Lila Cheney teleported to Aladna as a child, she became engaged to Yan and, upon returning years later, the prince’s parents held her up to the deal, forcing her to go through with the wedding.

Lila then accidentally teleported to Captain Marvel’s ship, where she asked Carol and Tic to help with her conundrum.

Image via Marvel Comics

Before Yan and Lila were married, an evil alien named Marlo of Sleen interrupted the ceremony, set on stealing Yan all for herself. This was when Carol intervened, fighting Marlo on behalf of Lila. After Carol won, she became Yan’s bride in Lila’s place, but offered an alliance with the Avengers to Aladna’s throne in order to get out of the marriage. Tic then volunteered to marry Prince Yan in order to prevent a succession crisis. When Yan became king, he abolished the Aladna rule, giving men and women equal freedom to chose whom to marry.

If the rumors are true, it doesn’t sound like this storyline will be a focal point in The Marvels, considering the movie also has Kamala and Monica’s arcs to explore. In the case that it is just a short anecdotal plot, then Seo-joon’s contribution to the film might be minimal.

This is all speculation, however, based on an unconfirmed rumor. There is still hope that the Itaewon Class actor’s role in The Marvels will be relatively important, giving him the opportunity to truly show off his talents. It has also been rumored and theorized that Seo-joon could be playing Kree member Noh-Varr, which would make him a much more important piece of the puzzle compared to Prince Yan.

We will find out more about Park Seo-Joon’s involvement in the MCU as The Marvels’ release date approaches its Nov. 10 premiere.