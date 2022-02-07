There are plenty of characters, both minor and major, in the Harry Potter universe that contribute to its narrative. Each character’s decision ultimately influences the overall story and this is especially true for R.A.B.

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, we see these initials briefly, but they actually play a huge part in the story. If you’re a reader, you’ll likely be familiar with their significance. However, if you’ve only checked out the films, you may be in the dark.

Ultimately, if you’ve watched or read the series in its entirety you’ll have an idea of who these initials belong to and their significance to the story, but if you’re still curious here’s everything you need to know about R.A.B.

Who is RAB in Harry Potter?

R.A.B stands for Regulus Arcturus Black, the brother of Sirius Black.

Regulus may not have had the spotlight like his brother or other characters in the Harry Potter franchise, but he played a major role in the fight both for and against Voldemort.

Initially, Regulus was a Death Eater for Voldemort and a supporter of the purification of the wizarding world. Ultimately, the Inferi were responsible for his death, but it wasn’t before he was able to take a huge step in the fight against Voldemort.

With the help of Kreacher the elf, Regulus was able to steal Voldemort’s locket Horcrux and replace it with a fake. This support in the fight against the Dark Lord ultimately led to his death, but even in passing, he did some good to help the wizarding world.