Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife?

I know it’s been a while since he was an actual…” thing” in Hollywood, but who remembers English comedian Russell Brand? You know, that tall, long-haired suave yet totally dysfunctional guy who started out on MTV before he became the host of Big Brothers: Big Mouth? No, not ringing any bells? How about when he played the carefree rock star Aldous Snow that Bad Boy CEO Sean Combs placed in the timid bumbling hands of Aaron Green–played by Jonah Hill–in Judd Apatow’s Get Him To The Greek?

Yeah…that guy.

Well, even though Russell Brand’s time in Hollywood seems over, it’s no question that for a short time, the 46-year-old comedian really did live like a rockstar during his short time in the spotlight. Just like most rock stars, Brand loved his money, his vices, and most of all, his women. And for a time, it seemed he was quite happy living the bachelor life. But like any other person on this planet, sometimes Brand also wanted to find someone to settle down and spend the rest of his life with. And like most celebrities, especially those who live like rock stars, Brand’s journey to find that special someone hasn’t been easy.

Before American audiences were introduced to Russell Brand on the big screen, he started out his career as a controversial video journalist on MTV. Mainly known for his rather taboo perspectives on touchy topics of conversation, Brand would soon get fired from MTV for dressing as Osama Bin Laden the day after the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks and bringing his drug dealer to the MTV Studios.

Ironically enough, Brand’s unique and edgy comedy style still managed to find him work in Hollywood. He finally reached stardom when he was cast to play rockstar Aldous Snow in the Judd Apatow comedy, Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2008. From there, his momentum continued to climb as he played in more comedies opposite bigger names in Hollywood and began to take his acting more seriously. He starred opposite Adam Sandler in the Disney film Bedtime Stories (2008) and reprised his role, Aldous Snow, in Get Him To The Greek (2010), a performance that earned him many rave reviews cemented him as an actual actor in Hollywood.

After a while, Brand melted into the shadows and was content with voiceover work for a while. During that time, he managed to rack up an impressive resume as he played Dr. Nefario in the Despicable Me series and E.B.Hop in the popular children’s film Hop with John Marsden.

But his biggest claim to fame actually has nothing to do with his acting accomplishments. Eventually, after all of that infamy, Brand began looking for a meaningful relationship to balance out his crazy lifestyle. And in the beginning, he was sure that he had found a soulmate that was just as intriguing as he was. So much so that he actually got married! And even though it didn’t last, just like Pete Davidson can say he used to date Ariana Grande, Rusell Brand can always say he used to be married to Katy Perry.

Russell Brand first met the “Roar” singer in 2009 on the Get Him To The Greek set, and the two began dating later that year. The couple were engaged by New Year’s Eve and were married months later in 2010. However, after only a year of marriage, Brand filed for divorce, and the couple called it quits in 2012.

Since Katy Perry, Russell has dated many other women. Still, nothing lasted until he rekindled the flame for his off/on girlfriend of over a decade, Scottish brand and lifestyle blogger, Laura Gallacher in 2015. The two actually started dating in 2007 but would continue to break up and make up over the years as Brand rose to stardom. They would finally resume their relationship and give birth to their first child, Mabel, in November of 2016. Brand would propose to Gallacher later that year, and in 2017, they tied the knot.

Shortly after, the Brands welcomed another daughter, Peggy, in 2018. And since then, it seems Russell Brand finally found what he was looking for in his second marriage and has put his wilder days behind him as he remains focused on being a husband and a father. It just goes to show that anyone can find happiness given enough time—even Russell Brand.