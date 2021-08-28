Who Is Ryan’s Gosling’s Wife?

Actor Ryan Gosling has come a long way from his childhood days as a star on the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club. After enormous success on the romantic scene as one of America’s favorite heartthrobs in movies like The Notebook and Crazy, Stupid, Love, the Canadian actor moved on to political and action dramas like The Ides of March and Drive: gaining him worldwide success in Hollywood. His most recent live-action project, 2018’s First Man–a biopic about famous astronaut Neil Armstrong–was critically acclaimed and was nominated for four Academy Awards. So yeah, I think it’s safe to say his resume has grown quite a lot since his days as a young hunk in the 90s.

And even at the distinguished age of 40, Gosling still manages to be seen as a hearthrob. Unfortunately for them, the actor is already taken…by an actress that many should also remember as another sex symbol from the ’90s. Many female fans reading this are probably saying to themselves, “Wait…, he’s married?! I didn’t know he had a wife!”

Technically, he doesn’t. Although it’s never been reported that Gosling is married, he has been in a relationship with someone for the last decade. So in a sense, they might as well be married. For the sake of this article, we’re just simply going to ask: who exactly is Ryan Gosling’s wife?

If you’re a fan of the early 2000s film era, then you already know Eva Mendes. The now 47-year-old Cuban actress rose to fame for supporting roles in popular films such as Training Day and 2 Fast 2 Furious. After that, she continued her streak in comic adapted films like Ghost Rider (2007) and the Spirit (2008) before she also transitioned over into dramas like We Own The Night (2007) and Last Night (2010). One of her more well-known films was the cop-inspired comedy, The Other Guys (2010), where she played a small role opposite Will Ferrell and Mark Walhberg.

During her time in Hollywood, Eva Mendes was often viewed by fans as one of the most beautiful actresses in American entertainment. Her beauty eventually led to her modelling and cosmetic career as she became an ambassador for many popular brands, including Calvin Klein, Cartier Reebok, and Pantene. She’s even appeared on several covers of Maxim magazine. However, despite her sex symbol status and numerous acting credits, Mendes saw her public success as secondary in her life. And after 2014, Mendes decided to retire from acting to focus on her business, CIRCA Beauty – a makeup brand in cooperation with Walgreens – and a family life with partner Ryan Gosling.

The couple has two daughters together–Esmeralda and Amanda Gosling – and seem to be just as much in love with each other as when they first met in 2011. And in an era where celebrity breakups and nasty divorces are at an all-time high, it’s good to see that there are still celebrity couples sticking out for the long haul.