Who is Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend?



Promotional material for The Batman has seen lead stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz cozying up next to one another in an intimate fashion for photo and video shoots, as well as magazine covers. Naturally, this has sparked dating rumors between the two stars. However, while Kravitz and Channing Tatum have yet to publicly address their relationship, Pattinson has been dating English model, actress, and singer Suki Waterhouse for a few years now.

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Born in Hammersmith, London, Waterhouse began her career as a model when she was discovered at 16. Her repertoire includes Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Pepe Jeans, H&M and Marks and Spencer. She has also appeared on the covers of Marie Claire, British, Korean, Thai, Taiwanese and Turkish Vogue, Elle, and more.

She later ventured into acting and made her film debut in 2012 in the short film, Rachael, as the titular character. She gained film recognition in 2014, starring in Love, Rosie alongside Lily Collins and Sam Clafin. Her most successful films are The Divergent Series: Insurgent, in which she played Marlene, and Detective Pikachu, where she portrayed a genetically modified Ditto. She is set to star in the miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the book of the same name, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The documentary-style series will air on Amazon Prime Video and follows the rise of a rock band in the 70s.

On her expansion into music, Waterhouse revealed to Vogue that she’s been interested in music for a long time:

I’ve actually been writing music for as long as I can remember. I remember being, like, 13 and writing love songs. It’s funny, the tracks that I’m writing are weirdly similar to ones I did looking out my window at 13. It’s been something quite private, I guess, until now. I started putting out music in 2016. I kind of tested myself, like, how is it if you put out one song? Okay, do you have the guts to put out another next year? So, doing an album is something I’ve been piecing together bit by bit for probably the last four or five years, and am just now getting the courage to release.

Her debut album, “I Can’t Let Go” will be out in April 2022, and while she claims to have stopped modeling a while ago, her fashion experience shines through in her music videos.

Relationship with Robert Pattinson

According to People, the couple has been together since 2018, though their relationship is one of the more private ones in Hollywood. The two have been spotted only a few times together over the course of their relationship, but it wasn’t until the following year that Pattinson spoke about their relationship to The Sunday Times while discussing his previous relationships with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs.

The couple sparked engagement rumors in 2019 when Waterhouse was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger, even though they never addressed this. They eventually quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pattinson revealed how watching The Batman for the first time with Waterhouse “kind of changed the entire thing.”

“I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies, and just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time”, he said, “And then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”

While the couple has been together for quite some time, they’ve both had high-profile relationships in the past. As aforementioned, Pattinson dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and also musician and dancer, FKA Twigs. Waterhouse was involved with Last Shadow Puppets frontman, Miles Kane, from 2011 to 2013 and famously dated Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015.