Who is the main villain in ‘Black Adam’? Sabbac, Explained

Black Adam fans have waited a long time for the DC antihero to hit the big screen, and it is now finally happening.

Comic book fans know that Black Adam could be either a hero or villain, and if star Dwyane Johnson decided to play either one of those in his first appearance as Black Adam, fans would have understood and loved it. Johnson will indeed portray Black Adam as a hero, but who will play the villain opposite him?

Who is Sabbac?

Image via Comic Book Movie

Sabbac is a villain that has a long history with Black Adam in the DC comic book universe. Sabbac first appeared in Captain Marvel Jr. #4 in 1943 where he joins the Nazis in WWII with the promise that he will be given America if he helps them win the war. At this point Black Adam returns to Earth after being banished for thousands of years by Shazam, and helps Captain Marvel Jr. in his fight against Sabbac.

Sabbac was the evil opposite of the Marvels. When drawing his power, Sabbac calls out “Sabbac” much like how the Marvels call out “Shazam” when drawing power.

Sabbac has the ability to draw power from demons and horrible creatures such as Asmodeus, Aym, Beelzebub, Belial, Crateis, and Satan. If you rearrange the names to Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, and Crateis, you get “SABBAC”, thus where the villain gets his name from.

Fans are wondering if Sabbac and Black Adam will start of as friends turned foes due to Black Adam’s backstory, or if they will be enemies from the very start of the movie. Regardless, superhero fans are excited to see Marwan Kenzari suit up as the villain in Black Adam which is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.