Who Is Vin Diesel’s Wife?

For the last decade, Vin Diesel has been a household name when it comes to action movies. His Fast & Furious franchise — now in theaters with its ninth installment, F9 — and his role as the alien Groot in Marvel Studio’s Guardians Of The Galaxy has brought him worldwide fame and fortune.

To this day, his off-screen feud with former Fast and Furious cast member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been one of the most interesting celebrity interactions since the re-emergence of Bennifer. But one thing you don’t hear much about is the actor’s family and his private life.

So Who Is Vin Diesel Married To?

Over the last ten years or more, Vin Diesel has been seen at movie premieres and other junctions with a gorgeous yet mysterious woman. Well, that beauty is model Paloma Jimenez, known for her ad appearances in Pantene and Coca-Cola commercials. Though not much is known about her, the 5’10 Mexican fashion model was well known in her birthplace of Mexico and had graced numerous runways and international magazine covers before meeting Diesel sometime in 2007.

She emigrated to the United States soon after. After some time, she decided to step away from modeling to focus on a relationship and family life with the Fast and Furious actor.

And though their marriage has never been confirmed, it’s clear that the couple is inseparable. They even have three children together: their daughters Hania and Pauline and their son, Vincent. Despite earlier rumors in 2016 suggesting that the couple may have been on the verge of a breakup, the couple has been going strong for over a decade and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.