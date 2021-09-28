Who Is Zendaya Dating?

Actress Zendaya Coleman has enjoyed a spectacular last few years. Just like her work on the Disney show K.C. Undercover helped land her a role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya’s work on the HBO show Euphoria has helped her attain another lead role in Warner Media’s Dune, set to hit theaters and HBO Max in October. She’ll also be reprising her role as Michelle Jones, aka MJ, in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will hit theaters in December. With a list of big-time projects for this year alone and a sizable fortune already, Zendaya is definitely in the running to be one of the biggest names of her generation⏤and she’s only 25.

Her beauty, down-to-earth personality, and financial independence would be enough to make many young men vie for her affection. At this stage of the game, she could probably have any guy she wanted, but given her busy lifestyle, the only men who may have any time for her are her fellow celebrities. So who is Zendaya currently dating?

Born September 1st, 1996, Zendaya started her career as a child model and backup dancer before signing on to play the role of Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up in 2010. Disney was so impressed with Zendaya they cast her in a project called Super Awesome Katy. They valued her opinion so much that they even changed the series’ name to K.C. Undercover (2015) and other elements of the show at the actress’ suggestion and direction. For all of you, K.C. Undercover fans out there, be grateful for Zendaya; she’s the reason why you’re not Super Awesome Katy fans.

Zendaya got her big break on the big screen as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming opposite Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Thanks to the popularity and following of the iconic Marvel character, both Holland and Zendaya became instant megastars, which put their social lives immediately under the dating microscope. It was even rumored that the Spider-Man co-stars were dating each other after the pair were seen having lunch with Zendaya’s parents. However, Holland and Zendaya denied the speculations, insisting that they were just friends.

After Spider-Man Homecoming, Zendaya snagged a lead role in The Greatest Showman in 2017 opposite Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman. After that, she was cast as the struggling, drug-addicted Rue Bennett on the HBO teen drama Euphoria in 2019. The role is Zendaya’s most serious to date and has even earned her an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama. Thanks to her portrayal of Rue, Zendaya is now considered for more serious roles with more acting range.

Around this same time, Zendaya became romantically linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi after their first season playing high school rivals on the HBO series. According to Life & Style, the two confirmed the relationship after they were seen kissing New York City in 2020. Though there were no reports of them ever breaking up, it seems the Euphoria co-stars have moved on from each other, as Elordi is currently dating Kaia Gerber.

In 2021, Zendaya appeared opposite actor John David Washington in the Netflix romantic drama Malcolm & Marie. Now that she has some serious lead roles under her belt, she is once again set to play another major role as Chani, the native Fremen girl whose fate seems intertwined with Timothy Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, in the Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, set to release on October 22.

Two months after, Zendaya will hit the big screen again when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters in December. Of course, with only three months until the film’s release, Zendaya has been preparing for the inevitable round of promos and interviews with her fellow co-star Tom Holland, leading them to spend some time together as “friends” outside of work. But after July of this year, they may not be just “friends” anymore.

According to Page Six, Zendaya and Tom seemingly confirmed that they were dating after the couple was photographed making out in Tom Holland’s Audi at a red light in Los Angeles. The two were even seen visiting Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, at her Silver Lake home in LA. Of course, this isn’t the first time Holland has hung out with Zendaya’s family, but the makeout session at a red light (must have been a long red light) definitely changes things. However, neither Zendaya nor Holland have addressed the picture or confirmed any dating status, so as of right now, it seems that Zendaya is still single.

For all we know, Zendaya and Tom were practicing kissing scenes for some reshoots that needed to be reworked into Spider-Man: No Way Home before its big premiere. That certainly happens all the time with large-scale projects like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and because the pair do play love interests in the Spider-Man series, it is quite plausible in this case.

Yeah, that’s it. They were just “practicing.”