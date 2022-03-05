Who killed Kate? The ending to ‘The Weekend Away’ explained.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Weekend Away’s ending.

Netflix’s newest thriller, The Weekend Away, only just dropped on the streaming service, and already viewers are trying to figure out just how the mystery played out. The film follows Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester’s character, Beth, and her best friend Kate on a weekend dream vacation to Croatia, which becomes a nightmare when Beth finds Kate dead, and herself the local authorities’ number one suspect in her murder.

The whodunnit keeps the viewer guessing all the way. Did Beth black out and kill her own friend? Was she a victim of a trafficking attempt gone bad? Did the police do away with her?

Suspicion seems to fall on Croatian police officer Pavic, and a chase sequence through the streets of Split culminates in a rooftop face-off, where Beth accuses the seemingly-corrupt cop of her friend’s murder. She tells Pavic that he must have killed her in a fit of rage after she spurned his sexual advances. But before Pavic can answer her charges, he falls to his death.

Pavic’s fellow officer, Kovac, confirms Beth’s theory, revealing that Pavic was, indeed, angered by Kate’s rejection, and that Pavic also had a history of violence towards sex workers, which resulted in his transfer to the department’s tourist division.

Pavic is blamed posthumously, and Beth is free to regain her passport and return home, justice seemingly served. But there’s one more twist on the way.

Loved seeing Queen B Leighton Meester back on screen! A lot of twists and turns til the end! Better movie than I expected. #TheWeekendAway pic.twitter.com/x82zzxL553 — Daniel Figueroa (@DFigTheTruth) March 3, 2022

Beth goes to London to see her daughter, Aster, and her husband, Rob, earlier revealed to have been having an affair with Kate, whereupon Beth discovers text messages between the two. Rob asks to reconcile, but Beth refuses. As she searches for her car keys in Rob’s jacket pocket, she finds a black onyx bead that she had given to Kate in Croatia. She realizes that the only way Rob could be in possession of the bead, is if he had seen Kate on the night of her death.

The viewers are privy to a flashback to a rocky seaside in Croatia, where Rob pleads with Kate to resume their affair, offering to leave Beth. Kate refuses him, calling their affair the biggest mistake in her life. Rob, filled with rage, pushes Kate onto the rocks, and then into the sea.

When Beth confronts Rob with the onyx, he confesses to the murder, but tells Beth that Kate was the one who wanted to resume the affair, while he wanted to return to their marriage. Beth, however, reveals that she has had Kovac on the phone during Rob’s confession, then leaves the house with her daughter as the police converge on it.

The Weekend Away is currently available for streaming on Netflix.