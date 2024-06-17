Who plays Joy in ‘Inside Out 2’?

Inside Out 2 is the brilliant 2024 sequel to 2016’s Inside Out. Typical of a Pixar movie, it’s receiving widespread critical praise for its animation, intelligence, humor, and heart.

Like the first film, it tells the story of the personified emotions inside the head of a young girl — Riley Anderson. This time, however, they find themselves joined by new and more complex emotions wanting to take over as Riley enters her teenage years.

The movie’s star, however, is still joy, the yellow happy emotion we all want to experience the most. But who voices the blue-haired bundle of… well… joy?

Who is the voice of Joy in Inside Out 2?

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Reprising her role from Inside Out 2’s fantastic predecessor, famous actress and comedian Amy Poehler voices Joy. Known for television shows like Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation, as well as movies like 2004’s Mean Girls and 2009’s Monsters vs. Aliens, Poehler is a massive talent.

Poehler’s performance is tremendously effervescent and affecting. Joy’s perennial jubilation is challenged by Riley’s complicated teenage emotions. The star’s portrayal of the embattlement that engulfs Riley’s mind — previously filled almost constantly with childhood playfulness — is brilliant.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about Inside Out 2 (amongst other things), Poehler told the magazine, “I couldn’t wait for a second one. It’s truly been one of the most fulfilling creative experiences, to be involved in their machine.” Suffice it to say, with that in mind, if there’s ever an Inside Out 3, she’d be happy to return once more.

It’s worth noting that Joy is voiced by the brilliant Kate Higgins in other media, such as video games like 2015’s Disney Infinity 3.0.

