Joy in Inside Out 2
Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Movies
Disney

Who plays Joy in ‘Inside Out 2’?

The happy yellow emotion is voiced by a popular actress and comedian.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 05:56 am

Inside Out 2 is the brilliant 2024 sequel to 2016’s Inside Out. Typical of a Pixar movie, it’s receiving widespread critical praise for its animation, intelligence, humor, and heart.

Recommended Videos

Like the first film, it tells the story of the personified emotions inside the head of a young girl — Riley Anderson. This time, however, they find themselves joined by new and more complex emotions wanting to take over as Riley enters her teenage years.

The movie’s star, however, is still joy, the yellow happy emotion we all want to experience the most. But who voices the blue-haired bundle of… well… joy?

Who is the voice of Joy in Inside Out 2?

Joy in Inside Out 2
Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Reprising her role from Inside Out 2’s fantastic predecessor, famous actress and comedian Amy Poehler voices Joy. Known for television shows like Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation, as well as movies like 2004’s Mean Girls and 2009’s Monsters vs. Aliens, Poehler is a massive talent.

Poehler’s performance is tremendously effervescent and affecting. Joy’s perennial jubilation is challenged by Riley’s complicated teenage emotions. The star’s portrayal of the embattlement that engulfs Riley’s mind — previously filled almost constantly with childhood playfulness — is brilliant.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about Inside Out 2 (amongst other things), Poehler told the magazine, “I couldn’t wait for a second one. It’s truly been one of the most fulfilling creative experiences, to be involved in their machine.” Suffice it to say, with that in mind, if there’s ever an Inside Out 3, she’d be happy to return once more.

It’s worth noting that Joy is voiced by the brilliant Kate Higgins in other media, such as video games like 2015’s Disney Infinity 3.0.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who plays Anxiety in ‘Inside Out 2?’
Category: Disney
Disney
Who plays Anxiety in ‘Inside Out 2?’
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Toy Story
Toy Story
Toy Story
Category: News
News
Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 15, 2024
Read Article The ‘Inside Out 2’ ending, explained
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
The ‘Inside Out 2’ ending, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Does ‘Inside Out 2’ have a post-credits scene?
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Does ‘Inside Out 2’ have a post-credits scene?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Inside Out 3’?
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Will there be ‘Inside Out 3’?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who plays Anxiety in ‘Inside Out 2?’
Category: Disney
Disney
Who plays Anxiety in ‘Inside Out 2?’
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Toy Story
Category: News
News
Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
‘This might bite me in the butt’: Pixar boss ‘bothered’ by Disney’s main mantra, shoots down a future of even considering it
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 15, 2024
Read Article The ‘Inside Out 2’ ending, explained
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
The ‘Inside Out 2’ ending, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Does ‘Inside Out 2’ have a post-credits scene?
Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Does ‘Inside Out 2’ have a post-credits scene?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Inside Out 3’?
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Will there be ‘Inside Out 3’?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 13, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.