Who plays Spider in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally available for your viewing pleasure, about thirteen long years after the release of its predecessor, which went on to become the world’s best-performing movie at the global box office.

It’s certainly been a minute since we last paid a visit to Pandora, and in the time between the previous entry and The Way of Water, we’ve been introduced to some new denizens of the planet.

One such unfamiliar face is Miles “Spider” Socorro, a young human who lives among the Na’vi, being the sole human child to have remained on Pandora following the conclusion of the first film, which saw the majority of the humans colonizing the planet exiled out into space. He also happens to be the son of Colonel Quaritch, the returning antagonist from the first film.

But just like Spider is a new entry in the Avatar universe, the actor portraying the young man is also unfamiliar to many. Fortunately, we are here to make some introductions.

Who plays the role of Spider?

Spider is portrayed by 18-year-old actor Jack Champion. According to his IMDb profile, he was born on Nov. 16, 2004, which means he was no older than five years old when the original Avatar film was released, in case you wanted to feel old today.

Despite his young age, Champion has already built himself quite an acting resume that also includes a small role in Avengers: Endgame, credited as a ‘kid on bike.’ Who knows, perhaps the ‘kid on bike’ will eventually claim a permanent place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering the star power that Champion has achieved as a result of playing a significant role in what is shaping up to be yet another best-selling movie around the world.