Who plays the Oompa Loompa in ‘Wonka?’

Wonka barely got the time for promotions after the double industry-wide strikes ended. But that has not hindered the film from impressing critics or gracefully establishing itself at the box office. Or stopped people from wondering who is the green-haired Oompa Loompa in the film.

Apart from the initial teasers and official trailer that sparked a fresh controversy with the identity of the prime Oompa Loompa, the SAG-AFTRA strike ensured that subsequent interviews to promote the film couldn’t drive in dislike casting. So, if you are also one of the many who have forgotten who bagged the role in the Paul King film, spoiler ahead from Wonka which is finally in theaters.

In the past adaptations of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, the tiny humans who worked tirelessly at Wonka’s factory in exchange for cocoa beans were played by actors with dwarfism – actors like George Claydon, Rusty Goffe, etc in the 1971 version and Deep Roy (who portrayed all the Oompa Loompas) in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

But when the remake Wonka hit the floor, while the revelation of Timothée Chalamet playing the titular role was welcomed with excitement, the trailer presenting a digitally pint-sized Hugh Grant as Lofty, the Oompa Loompa sparked rightful rage from actor George Coppen who pointed out how at least such roles should go to actors with dwarfism since Hollywood majorly shies away from giving them everyday roles.

As for Grant, he has admitted — though gauging the sincerity or the hidden humor in his words is difficult here — that he “hated” playing Lofty in Wonka. In a chat with Metro, the actor explained that the special effects process administered to his character had him making a “big fuss.”

“It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable. I made a big fuss about it. I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more… and frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator.”

Now, whether or not Grant loved or hated portraying the orange-skinned and green-haired enemy-turned-ally of Wonka, his quirky choice to play the part has only added to the film’s campy tone. He enters the plot with the intention of exacting revenge on Wonka who left him drowning in debt for his own gain but soon transitions into his biggest supporter and friend as he aids him in beating those plotting the aspiring chocolatier’s doom.

Wonka is now in theaters.