Who plays Wendy in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy?’

In the age of remakes and live-action, the boy who never grew up is also receiving his own adaptation to the big screen, 32 years after its animated original installment. Peter Pan & Wendy has already been flooding with its first wave of reviews ahead of the film’s release in the United States, giving fans a promising and respectful twist on the classic that accompanied children all over the world for three decades.

There’s been plenty of discussion surrounding the cast, not entirely positive at times — especially when it came to the Harvard graduate Yara Shahidi. Unsurprisingly, every single live-action outing ought to have its fair share of cynics skeptical about the existence of an adaptation altogether, but it appears that Peter Pan & Wendy might have hit the mark when it comes to the perfect cast this time around. Anchored by Alexander Molony (The Bad Seed Returns) as Peter Pan, the actor is accompanied by perhaps an unfamiliar face portraying Wendy.

Who is playing Wendy in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’?

The actress bringing Wendy to life in Peter Pan & Wendy is Ever Anderson. Perhaps foreign to some, Anderson’s name or face might be recognizable to many others. In 2021, the 15-year-old portrayed a young Natasha in Black Widow, perhaps much more discernible with her blue hair as the aspiring spy. Four years prior, Anderson had her film debut in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, where she played a Young Alicia, co-starring in the film alongside her mother, Milla Jovovich.

Born in 2007, Anderson entered the industry at a fairly young age. At just nine years old, albeit right next to her mom, Anderson kickstarted her career, likely under the keen eye of her progenitors. With a knack for acting, clearly deriving from her parents Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, the young girl is quickly skyrocketing in Hollywood, making a name for herself outside of her parents’ limelight.

Peter Pan & Wendy is currently available on Disney Plus.