Who trapped Kang in the Quantum Realm in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has introduced Kang the Conqueror into the ridiculously large Marvel Cinematic Universe, depicting him as an outcast dictator sentenced to a life away from the multiverse.

Kang was shot into the Quantum Realm seemingly as a last resort punishment to stop him from destroying the multiverse or conquering universes which already had a Kang. But who exactly sent him down to the pits of the universe to reside in shame — and what for?

Who trapped Kang in the Quantum Realm?

During Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we learn of how Kang become stranded in the hellish, never-ending psychedelic nightmare that is the Quantum Realm. According to his discussions with Janet van Dyne as well as Scott Lang, he believes to have been intentionally sabotaged.

In the first post-credits sequence for Quantumania, we learn of the Council of Kang, located at a mystery location somewhere within the multiverse. Immortus, Rama-Tut, and what seems to be Iron Lad, comment on how he failed to escape the Quantum Realm and presumably died, which forces their hand to gather an army, or dynasty, of Kang variants from several hundred timelines.

The film implies the Quantumania Kang was sent there as punishment by the council of Kang, but it isn’t made abundantly clear why they did this, or what their dog in this multiversal race is. Presumably, all of these mysteries will be answered in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty come 2025.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was given a two-and-a-half star review by We Got This Covered.