Who voices Benjamin Franklin in the Ken Burns PBS documentary?

The new Ken Burns documentary Benjamin Franklin, set to air on PBS April 4 and 5, is shaping up to be an insightful look at one of America’s most iconic Founding Fathers. The writer, scientist, inventor, publisher, and political juggernaut casts a larger-than-life shadow on the history of the United States, yet few know his life story as in-depth as they do, say, Alexander Hamilton’s.

The documentary seeks to explain the eccentric life of a man who many consider to have been ahead of his time. We’ve seen his face on the one hundred dollar bill and heard his name in history class, but apart from being the inventor of lightning rods and bifocals, how well do we really know Ben Franklin?

There’s no question that current generations are more than a little removed from Franklin’s lifetime, yet as fraught with uncertainty and changing opinions as it may be, Franklin’s story and worldview are more relevant than ever for anyone seeking to navigate their own unpredictable world by learning from the past.

Who will be voicing Ben Franklin in the documentary?

Although the representation of the historical figures in the film will be done via voiceover, the task of bringing Franklin to life was a daunting one. Actor Mandy Patinkin accepted the challenge and will be providing the voice for Benjamin Franklin in the new documentary. With many interesting facts woven into the story, Patinkin was able to represent Franklin with respect and creativity.

Here’s a wonderful clip of Patinkin and director Ken Burns speaking about the documentary on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Completed with a level of admiration and love seldom seen in entertainment today, the attention to detail the filmmakers had in bringing Franklin’s story to life is astonishing.

Michael Douglas, the Oscar-winning actor best known for Wall Street and Fatal Attraction (and more recently Marvel’s Ant Man films) is also taking a shot at the revolutionary figure in the recently announced Apple TV Plus series detailing the birth of America. Burns recently moderated a discussion between Patinkin and Douglas as the seasoned actors discussed the character they’re both interpreting.

With any luck, Franklin will act not just as a template for American patriotism and rhetoric, but also as a signpost of democracy around the globe, teaching people from all walks of life to approach conflict with empathy, patience, and compromise. In a world that seems more divided than ever before, these qualities are paramount to achieving a brighter future.

You can catch Benjamin Franklin when it airs on PBS on April 4 and 5.