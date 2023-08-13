‘Whoever is reading this, take it as a sign’: A Marvel and DC veteran has their sights set on becoming a James Bond villain

If the conversation should ever turn to naming the most consistent and reliable character actors in the business, then no list is complete without at least a passing mention of David Dastmalchian.

The star always delivers a memorable performance despite very rarely being awarded top billing, although the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score held by this year’s Late Night with the Devil makes it perfectly clear those are opportunities that need to be handed out more often.

Image via Universal

Dastmalchian is no stranger to the comic book world having appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man trilogy, as well as DC’s The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad, the Arrowverse’s The Flash, Gotham, and Batman: The Long Halloween – in addition to writing his own series Count Crowley – but he revealed to SlashFilm that he’d love to dive right into another one of the biggest franchises on the planet to play a James Bond villain.

“It begins right now. So whoever is reading this, take it as a sign. You were meant to be reading this line at this moment as you’re thinking about the future of what you guys are doing with the franchise. Trust me when I say that I can bring something to an enemy of 007, whether he or she or they be played in a way that no one has ever seen Bond brought to life before, which is of course the way that you guys always do it. I think there’s no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could, and I would love to do it. So there’s my pitch to them. I can’t wait for them to read this. And then I will owe you when or if I ever get that role, I guess 10 percent.”

He’d make a suitably chilling opponent for the next iteration of 007, but if that fails, can we at least ensure he gets to play his dream superhero part and replaces Jared Leto as Morbius in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe?