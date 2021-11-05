Whose Voice Was At The End Of Eternals? [SPOILERS]

Marvel’s Eternals is generating a lot of buzz with fans due to its emotional story, unorthodox approach, and epic scope. But there’s a number of Easter Eggs near the end of the film that’s also got fans talking.

Eternals tells the story of 10 ancient aliens sent to Earth thousands of years ago by the god-like Celestials to protect and guide humankind’s development over the years. Though they disbanded long ago, they must reunite for one last mission to defeat the evil Deviants.

The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Bryce Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, and Kit Harington.

In terms of teases to future projects, the film has a mid-credit scene in which we’re introduced to Thanos’ brother, Harry Style’s Starfox and Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll, but on top of that, Fandom reports on an exclusive revelation about a certain voiceover we hear in the post-credit scene.

In the scene Harington’s Dane Whatman is by himself, examining a case with his family crest on it. He then has to build himself up to open the case and reveal a sword inside, as well as n eerie sound that erupts from within the case. “Death is my reward,” reads Dane’s translation of the words inscribed on the inside of the case. He then looks down at the sword, noticing a liquid-like movement rippling across it. He prepares to touch the sword, declaring “I’m sorry, I have to try,” only to be interrupted by a voice off-camera saying “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman.”

The character in question is none other than Mahershala Ali’s voice for the vampire-slaying Blade more than two years after it was announced he would be starring in a forthcoming Marvel Blade movie, Eternals Director Chloe Zhao confirmed to Fandom.

“That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!” Zhao told a reporter.

Eternals is in theaters right now.