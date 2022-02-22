Why does Ahsoka Tano have dual lightsabers? In reality, because she can. While that explanation lacks any real meaning, the most obvious answer usually is the right one, even if it’s flavorless and dull.

So why does Ahsoka Tano wield dual lightsabers? Well, why not? Since her introduction in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the fiery Togruta Jedi has proven herself to be a fierce warrior and steadfast friend, becoming one of the most beloved Star Wars characters in recent memory. From a creative standpoint, she deserves to look the part.

Yet saying her lightsabers exist simply because the showrunners wanted Ahsoka to stand out isn’t a very fun way to explain an aesthetic choice. So let’s dig a little deeper into the meaning behind Ahsoka’s sabers.

Exploring Ahsoka’s sabers

For most Jedi, using two lightsabers is incredibly taxing ⏤ and dangerous. In Ahsoka’s case, she was able to master multiple fighting forms and proved she could use a long and short shoto-style lightsaber. The shorter blade compliments her primary saber and is an added bit of protection in a pinch.

There are actually seven known lightsaber fighting forms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses and catering to different Jedi and Sith personalities. There are forms suited for offense, defense, a combination of the two, or (like form VII) totally random and chaotic. Take a look at this in-depth video detailing lightsaber fighting styles.

Ahsoka is an exception. This is the same Jedi who took on General Grevious, Asajj Ventress, Darth Maul, and her former master Anakin Skywalker after his transformation into Darth Vader. Clearly she has the credentials to carry dual blades.

With Ahsoka’s live-action debut in season two of The Mandalorian, fans were given another look at her iconic sabers and ruthless battle technique. There was a change-up, though: Ahsoka’s blades were turned white, signifying her intricate relationship with The Force.

Not totally living within the light, not quite shutting out the dark, Ahsoka was able to find balance with The Force after being ousted by the Jedi for a crime she didn’t commit. She forged her own path, and her lightsabers are a testament to that individuality.

Production for the stand-alone Disney Plus series Star Wars: Ahsoka begins this spring, and with Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the wayward Jedi, it looks like we’ll be getting a lot more of Ahsoka’s iconic weaponry. The only important question left to ask is: “Where is Grand Admiral Thrawn?”