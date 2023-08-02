Physical Blu-ray and DVD releases may become a thing of the past for Australians, as Disney plans to end sales of such media. This would mean that collectors would have to explore other options if they want to get their hands on the Mouse House’s films in highest fidelity, such as shipping said media internationally.

Collider reported that the last Disney physical release that Australia will be getting is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Afterward, stock will slow down until everything is sold out. So why is this the case?

Why is Disney ending DVD and Blu-Ray releases in Australia?

Australians and Kiwis will no longer be able to fill their shelves with physical Disney content after August, as the physical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for Aug. 9. However, physical consumption has become a less popular choice for Disney fans in Australia.

Australia’s 7News reported that the decision was made due to low physical sales in Australia and New Zealand, as people are opting to use Disney Plus. The streaming service has become increasingly popular in the continent, hence the decision to stop physical sales. Stores will still have DVDs and Blu-ray copies in stock, but once sold out, fans are encouraged to shop at international online retailers.

Aside from content made by Disney and Pixar themselves, Marvel Studios, 20th Century, and other Walt Disney subsidiaries will also be affected by this change. Fortunately, other publishers haven’t announced plans to follow the House of Mouse’s footsteps, at least for now.

So, to those who live in the region, if you have a show or film that you truly enjoy and want to keep a physical copy of, now is the time to get your hands on it before it sells out.