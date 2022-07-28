Warning: The article contains spoilers regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to bring the return of Gamora following the events of Avengers: Endgame and early footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con has teased where she has been during this time.

In the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teaser footage shown during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, Gamora can be seen as the new leader of the Ravagers. Showing up here is something that wasn’t teased previously in the MCU so naturally, fans may be wondering how it came to be.

As we are a distance from the film’s release the details are vague about Gamora’s role in the movie, but we can speculate on what could potentially send Gamora down the path to joining the Ravagers.

Why Gamora is with the Ravagers in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Explained

Since no official footage for the film has been publicly shared yet there is no way of knowing exactly why Gamora wound up with the Ravagers or what she is doing now as their leader. That being the case, we can speculate.

If the Ravagers are looking for a new leader, there are few more qualified than Gamora. Despite being the version of the character from 2014, the Ravagers would still know and respect Gamora for her combat skills.

2014 Gamora chose not to continue with the Guardians of the Galaxy team after defeating Thanos as she set out on her own adventure across the galaxy. Becoming a Ravager has similarities to what the original Gamora was doing prior to joining the Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, what the Ravagers are up to is nothing compared to the genocidal wrath of Thanos.

Given her ties to Thanos, surrounding herself with other criminals such as the Ravagers seems like the right move to reduce the chance of pursuers hunting her down. Also having allies is always a benefit in the Marvel world where foes can come from all kinds of places.

Finally, there could be an emotional component for Gamora’s decision to join the Ravagers instead of the Guardians, but it’s likely not related to Peter Quill, instead, Nebula. While Gamora no longer has any connection to Star-Lord, she may have wanted to avoid questing with the Guardians so that she isn’t putting Nebula in any danger.

This might be the least compelling argument though as it seems from the new footage that the Guardians and Ravagers will be teaming up for a mission in this upcoming sequel.

Right now all of this is simply speculation and we won’t truly know why Gamora is with the Ravagers until we see her show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 early in 2023.