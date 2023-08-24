‘Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body’: ‘EXPEND4BLES’ star blasts the marketing for spending all its money on Sylvester Stallone

There’s a distinct chance that the fourth installment in the titular action franchise is going to be a glorious slice of airheaded entertainment, which we’re basing on nothing more than the delightful decision made by Lionsgate to plow ahead with calling the return of Barney Ross and the gang EXPEND4BLES.

None of this “The Expendables 4” nonsense, not when there’s a complete and utter disregard for lower case letters and grammatical accuracy to be shown. Even the upcoming actioner’s tagline – “They’ll Die When They’re Dead” – is so stupid but yet 100 percent factually accurate at the same time that we’re already open to forgiving the sins of the disastrous move to make the third chapter PG-13.

via Lionsgate

We know that this is going to be creator Sylvester Stallone’s last time putting on his beret and lucky ring, but 50 Cent seems somewhat aggrieved that the elder statesman of running and gunning is being given preferential treatment when it comes to character posters. Taking to Instagram, the rapper and actor blasted his own one-sheet, and claimed that the studio would never treat the Rocky and Rambo legend so disrespectfully.

In Lionsgate’s defense, it probably spent all of its money gathering the brain trust together to come up with the title of EXPEND4BLES and spit out a wonderful logline that makes no sense but so much sense simultaneously, leaving the person tasked to make Fiddy’s head appear as though it genuinely belonged on his body with virtually nothing to work with as a result.