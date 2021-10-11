Why The Avengers Won’t Show Up In Eternals

Although Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Eternals takes place in the same universe as The Avengers and other Marvel films, it’s not likely that other Marvel heroes will be showing up in the new film to help its heroes vanquish their enemies.

According to a report from ComicBook.com, Eternals producer and Marvel Studios VP of Production and Development Nate Moore explained why fans won’t be seeing any other Marvel heroes in the film during a visit to the film’s set in January of 2020.

Moore made reference to previous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Thor: The Dark World and Spider-Man: Far From Home, where catastrophic events took place during their respective climaxes, yet Tony Stark and Doctor Strange didn’t swoop in to lend a helping hand to the films’ protagonists.

“I think it might be crippling if we felt like every time something was visible, you were like, ‘Well, Panther’s coming, right,’” Moore said. “…It almost has to just feel like it’s a pocket story or else you starts to go, ‘Yeah, where is Doctor Strange? If Doctor Strange is here, well doesn’t that mean that Spider-Man should swing by?’ You know what I mean? I think being too connected almost would be more of a danger than saying, ‘Okay, let’s just tell the story.'”

Conversely, Eternals is also going to explain why the heroes, who have spent literal eons living on Earth, didn’t intervene during the MCU’s Infinity Saga, which saw Thanos wipe out half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers.

Eternals is set to debut on November 5th and is directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao. The film stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, and Don Lee.