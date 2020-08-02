New MCU Theory Says That Loki Will Become The New Thor

Loki may have died in Avengers: Infinity War, but the time-travelling hijinks of Avengers: Endgame brought him back to life via an alternative version from a different timeline. Tom Hiddleston will return as the Asgardian trickster in his very own upcoming Disney Plus series, too, and fans are interested to see how this take on the character will be portrayed. For instance, will he be more of a villain again, or will he continue along the path to redemption?

That remains to be seen, but this wild new fan theory suggests that not only will this alt-Loki be more heroic, but he’ll even become the new Thor himself. Redditor u/TheMediocreCritic shared their idea to the r/FanTheories subreddit and put forward the possibility that Loki not being incarcerated by the Avengers in 2012 will have massive repercussions to the timeline. For one, he won’t be around to save Thor and Jane Foster during the events of Thor: The Dark World.

With the God of Thunder and the woman who’s about to take on his mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder dead, this timeline would be without a Thor. So, the ultimate end for this version of Loki, it’s argued, is for him to become Thor in honor of his fallen brother. As we know that Loki will see the God of Mischief hopping around history, the theorist posits that the fan favorite character will be darting around time to fix his past mistakes.

As you’d expect for such a bold theory, commenters on the original post are dubious that this will actually play out on screen. All seem in agreement, though, that Loki will tie into Love and Thunder and the future of Thor in the MCU in some key way. User danitor, for instance, suggests that the Jane-Thor from that movie will hail from Loki’s timeline, perhaps because Thor died in Dark World, as this theory pitches.

Tell us, though, what do you think of this crazy Loki theory? Have your say in the comments section down below.