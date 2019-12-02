New MCU Theory Says Star-Lord Might Be Captain America’s Grandson

MCU fans are a hugely creative bunch, with the internet full of fascinating, cleverly thought-out fan theories that feel like they could well be on to something. Remember, many folks accurately predicted what was going to happen in Avengers: Endgame. Here’s a wild one, though, that might sound the farthest thing from the truth when you first hear it but isn’t actually as ridiculous as it sounds: What if Star-Lord is actually the grandson of Captain America?

Here’s the crux of this theory. Actress Laura Haddock has played two roles in the MCU. Most famously, she’s Meredith Quill – mother of Peter – in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Prior to that, though, she also turned up for a minor part in Captain America: The First Avenger. Haddock appeared as a Cap fan girl who gets an autograph from the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan. Steve Rogers, for his part, is clearly awkwardly flattered by her adoration.

Reddit user u/Chill_bishop has suggested that Haddock’s original character is Meredith’s mother and, secondly, what if this brief meeting wasn’t the entirety of her connection to Cap and they actually had a fling? The result of this supposed tryst could’ve been her daughter, meaning that Star-Lord may actually be Steve Rogers’ grandson. While the passage of time adds up to Haddock’s two roles being related, obviously there’s a bigger leap to imagining the familial relationship between Peter and Steve. But you have to admit, it is plausible.

If you believe this theory, this would mean that, not only is Star-Lord half-Celestial, but he also has some super-soldier blood in him, too. You could speculate then that this is why, out of all Ego’s children, Peter was the only one strong enough to fuel his plans for the Expansion. Likewise, Meredith’s own superhuman nature may have been why the god was attracted to her in the first place.

Anyone out there buying into this crazy Captain America/Star-Lord theory? Let us know in the usual place down below.