Wild Fan Theory Says Titanic Is Actually A Terminator Prequel

Not all cinematic universes have to be made blatantly obvious through a series of sequels and spinoffs, with the works of both Quentin Tarantino and Adam Sandler occupying a shared reality through recurring characters and Easter Eggs. However, a wild new theory has offered that James Cameron’s Titanic is actually a prequel to his Terminator franchise, and when the dots are connected it’s far from the most outlandish thing we’ve ever heard.

As you may have guessed, the crux is that Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson has been sent from the future to protect Kate Winslet’s Rose DeWitt Bukater at all costs. Admittedly, a lot of it is based on anachronisms and historical inaccuracies found throughout the 195-minute epic, but let’s just run with it for a moment.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Jack is from the future, when he sports a haircut and uses several linguistic terms that were very much out of place for 1912, not to mention the fact he carries his luggage around in a Swedish Army backpack that wasn’t issued until 1939. On top of that, he says he used to go ice fishing on Lake Wissota, a man-made body of water that wasn’t created until 1917, as well as his desire to ride the roller-coaster at Santa Monica pier with Rose, which wasn’t built until four years after the Titanic sank.

Additionally, the theory goes on to claim that he was forced to gamble for his ticket onto the ship because he didn’t have any currency specific to the time period on his person. By saving Rose from jumping off the bow and falling in love with her, his death also gave her a reason to continue living even after the great floating door controversy. Rounding things out, their night of passion resulted in Rose’s pregnancy, leading to the birth of one of Sarah Connor’s parents, which eerily mirrors the relationship between Sarah and Kyle Reese in The Terminator over 70 years later.