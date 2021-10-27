Will Avatar 2 Come Out Before Dune 2? The Internet Is Placing Its Bets

With the recent announcement that Dune: Part Two is officially a go, some have been taking to Twitter to express their reaction to the development with a follow-up question: How about that long-promised Avatar sequel while we’re at it?

While Dune: Part Two is slated for release on October 20, 2023, Avatar 2 is scheduled to come out much sooner: December 16, 2022. For a casual moviegoer, it may be perplexing that people on the internet are shouting about a movie they are getting before Dune sequel, but when you consider the history of the development of the Avatar sequels, you’ll understand.

James Cameron’s hotly-anticipated follow-up to the sci-fi action hit Avatar from 2009 has long been delayed, with a Dec. 2022 release date being the latest in eight total. The film was originally aiming for a 2014 release after being announced in 2010, but there was work needed to create the technological advancements required to do motion capture of the actors being underwater. And three more sequels have since also been planned, further delaying the first sequel’s release.

Check this Twitter user’s somewhat understandable prediction following the Dune: Part Two announcement.

First reaction to this – Dune 2 will release before Avatar 2 https://t.co/0dAiMcNTEF — Cats to the Benz ‘21 (@___prid) October 26, 2021

Where is Avatar 2? Good question.

At this point, that might not be far off from the truth.

it would be pretty funny if Avatar 2 got pushed again and got clobbered by 2une — LP anticipator (@greffistaf) October 26, 2021

As easy as it is to roast Avatar, the original film did undoubtedly pave the way for Dune‘s success.

Avatar has paved the way for Dune and in turn Dune has paved the way for Avatar 2. As the globe descends further into chaos, imaginative other worlds are going to be the escapism of choice. I honestly feel as though the superhero well is finally dry. — Blackfriend of Chucky👦🏿🧑🏻‍🦰🔪🩸 (@AnnaDelveyPP) October 26, 2021

You can catch Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet, in theaters right now and streaming on HBO Max.