Will ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ have an intermission?

Martin Scorsese’s historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Based on the David Grann non-fiction book of the same name, the film brings new light to the murders of Native Americans in the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. With a stellar cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert Deniro, the movie seems almost tailor-made to be one of the most-lauded films at next year’s Academy Awards.

Killers of the Flower Moon is also one of the longest films of 2023, clocking in at 206 minutes – or three hours 26 minutes. The film’s runtime has been met with backlash online from moviegoers, who claim, as reflected in many popular social media posts, that modern movies are too long.

There is some – emphasis on “some” – truth to this. Action movies and superhero films – often around two and a half hours – have taken up the majority of blockbusters in recent years. In contrast, comedies or romantic films that typically clock in at 90 minutes have taken more of a backseat. However, it’s not like long films are a recent invention, and the early blockbusters were arguably much longer. Gone with the Wind (1939), still the highest-grossing movie of all time when adjusted for inflation, boasts a runtime of almost four hours.

Martin Scorsese has hit out at naysayers regarding his latest film’s length. “People say it’s three hours, but come on,” the director said. “You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, many people watch the theatre for 3.5 hours. Real actors are on stage; you can’t get up and walk around. You give it that respect. Give cinema some respect.”

Still, perhaps not everyone will be convinced. Given that binge-watchers can pause their TV any time they desire, many have called for movies to bring back the intermission – a break halfway through the film that allows moviegoers to get up, grab some snacks, or go to the bathroom. Although this does add on for extra time in the theater, it was a popular practice in previous decades that may make a comeback if film fans are reluctant to sit still for too long.

Will ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ have an intermission?

Image via Apple TV Plus

Until Killers of the Flower Moon is released nationwide in the United States on Oct. 20th, 2023, it is difficult to say how the film will be shown on the big screen, which could depend on the theater chain or independent theater’s jurisdiction. Theaters have some freedom in choosing intermissions, as the practice is still common in many countries, but intermissions in the U.S. have been few and far between in recent years.

That being said, as of Oct. 16th, no formal plans for a Killers of the Flower Moon intermission have been announced by any major movie theater chain, meaning it is probably unlikely that there will be a break for most moviegoers. If a lot of moviegoers express a desire for an intermission, this could happen, but given that few complaints were made during Avatar: The Way of Water or Avengers: Endgame, most people will probably be fine with the runtime.