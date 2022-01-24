Will Miles Morales appear in the MCU?

With the MCU’s multiverse blasting open, there are plenty of characters from the comics that fans are eagerly awaiting to appear within the film universe.

One character that doesn’t really require any multiversal madness to appear is Miles Morales. The comic book character that was made popular thanks to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is someone fans are hoping will show up in a future live-action Marvel movie.

Boasting similar powers to Peter Parker and seeing him as a mentor for much of his story both in the animated movie and in the 2019 PS5 game, it wouldn’t be outlandish for Miles to appear within the MCU to take over the mantle of Spider-Man at some point.

As it stands though, the character may exist within the MCU but his future isn’t clear.

Will Miles Morales Be in the MCU?

As of right now, there has been no confirmation of plans to feature prominently Miles Morales inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it’s entirely possible that the character will appear on the big screen in the future.

Technically, Miles does currently exist inside the MCU, evidenced by the comment by Donald Glover’s Prowler character during Spider-Man: Homecoming. He said that he had a nephew named Miles in the area. However, we never see Miles nor are any details shared of him having Spider-like powers.

Another potential hint towards Miles potentially appearing in a future MCU film came from Jamie Foxx’s Electro during Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this most likely was just a subtle nod at the comic book character.

Despite these nuggets of evidence, there still is no clear indication that the studio has a plan to bring the character to the screen so for now, fans will have to sit tight and watch phase four of the MCU unfold.