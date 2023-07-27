Will Priscilla return for ‘The Marvels?’

Warning: Spoilers for Secret Invasion to follow.

Secret Invasion has finally run its course, and unfortunately, what was prophesized as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s answer to Andor wound up being the answer to a wet fart that spoiled many a fantastic performance. Indeed, with the series finale currently sitting at a 13 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this is one endeavor Kevin Feige and company will want to forget as quickly as possible.

But, though it didn’t really feel like it, quite a lot happened over the course of the Secret Invasion finale; Sonya Falsworth allied herself with one of the most powerful beings in the entire MCU in G’iah, Rhodey and Everett K. Ross were rescued from the Skrull stasis pods, and President Ritson launched a campaign to wipe out every last Skrull on Earth. It may not have rocked the real world, but Secret Invasion saw the world of the MCU forever changed.

One of the quieter of these developments was Priscilla — the human alias of the Skrull Varra and Nick Fury’s wife — choosing to follow Fury back up to S.A.B.E.R. so that she could assist in negotiations with the Kree alien race in a peace summit. With this in mind, it’s more than a bit likely that we’ll be seeing Varra make her MCU return in The Marvels — the MCU’s next theatrical release and a direct follow-up to Secret Invasion.

Putting aside the fact that The Marvels will see the return of Nick Fury (who we know from the trailers will be spending quite a bit of time on S.A.B.E.R.), we also know that Zawe Ashton’s antagonist, Dar-Benn, is a Kree rebel trying to take back her home after the fallout of a civil war; the peace summit is intended to find the Skrulls a new home, and the Kree homeworld is in shambles, so the only missing piece of the puzzle is someone to tie those two factors together into a mutually-beneficial negotiation, and Varra certainly didn’t go up to S.A.B.E.R. for a leisure stay.

Either way, we know she’s up at S.A.B.E.R. with Fury; it’s just a question of how much time has passed between Secret Invasion and The Marvels, since she stated she would only be able to stay up in space for so long before getting back to her life on Earth. Of course, why dedicate part of a key finale scene to sending her up to S.A.B.E.R. if her actions up there won’t be worthy of any screentime?

The Marvels soars into theaters on Nov. 10.