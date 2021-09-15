Will Smith Reportedly Wants Team-Up Film With Deadshot And Bloodsport

With the success of James Gunn’s recent addition to the DC film universe, The Suicide Squad, everyone wants a piece of the action and according to a report, even a star who was eyed to take part on the project wants in with a future film.

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot, sources shared with them that after the launch of the film, Will Smith who played the lead role of Deadshot in 2016’s Suicide Squad wants to be a part of a team-up film with The Suicide Squad’s lead Bloodsport portrayed by Idris Elba.

The report states that while they have learned of Smith’s interest in the project, it wasn’t clear whether Warner Bros. shared that same interest nor how far into development the project is currently in.

The Suicide Squad Face The Justice League In Epic Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Previous reports prior to the release of The Suicide Squad claimed that Warner Bros. was open to Will Smith returning as Deadshot in future projects, so this could be a good indication of this proposed team-up film coming to fruition.

With Gunn showing interest in expanding on The Suicide Squad in future films the interest of a star like Smith would likely be a welcome addition to the cast given the seeming branching off of John Cena’s Peacemaker at the conclusion of the film.

Right now, we’ll have to wait and see what comes of this news and if studio interest aligns with Smith. Fans of the recent film should be happy to see that there are plenty of interested parties working to produce further films in the series.