Teen Wolf: The Movie is currently completing reshoots in Atlanta even though it’s supposedly releasing this year. Only streaming on Paramount+, Teen Wolf: The Movie has garnered some drama surrounding it in regards to not wanting to pay Arden Cho – who plays Kira Yukimura – the same wage as the other female cast members. There were also complaints when fans found out that Dylan O’Brien – who played fan favorite Stiles Stilinski – wouldn’t be returning either.

He was the heart of the show and sometimes even overshadowed the lead character, Scott. However, even without Dylan O’Brien and his character, Teen Wolf: The Movie has promised at least some crumbs about where his character is and what he’s doing. The most exciting thing we’ve gotten though, is the news about his Jeep. Back when the movie was first announced, a teaser was dropped that included Stiles’ Jeep and then the new Teen Wolf: The Movie logo.

We’ve heard your howls, and we’re howling back! A #TeenWolf MOVIE is coming to @ParamountPlus in 2022. pic.twitter.com/AHH6QvuJOY — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) September 24, 2021

While many fans took this to mean O’Brien would be returning, in reality it was announcing the return of none other than the Jeep itself as Roscoe (that’s the name of the Jeep… no, really it is). In a virtual cast reunion back in 2020 during the pandemic, Dylan O’Brien actually revealed that his favorite thing he got to take from the Teen Wolf set was the Jeep itself. Apparently he drives it around L.A. and fans have even recognized the car and, subsequently, him as well. According to Dylan, “…my heart lies and dies with Teen Wolf. There was no way I was not taking that jeep.” He says that anyone who knows him well enough knows this to be true, so while he made the ultimate decision not to join the movie, he says it was a hard one to make.

Jeff Davis, the show runner and creator of Teen Wolf, has said that when they realized they needed the Jeep for the film, they simply reached out to Dylan and he agreed. They used it and even returned it with the promise that ‘if they ever needed it back, he would give it back’. This also means and sounds like there’s hope for future Teen Wolf projects, which makes fans like us very excited and intrigued by what that could mean. Would O’Brien be willing to return to those projects? Will the jeep be passed down? All we know right now is that we’re excited for the movie and even more so to see Roscoe back on our screens.