Will ‘The Nun II’ be on Max?

And if not, where could it end up?

The Conjuring Universe has teed up a new haunt in the form of The Nun II, the sequel to the 2018 original set to drop in theaters tomorrow.

The film follows another escapade of Taissa Farmiga’s Sister Irene, who – after four years of not having to deal with sinister nuns or any sinister nun-related issues – suddenly finds herself face-to-face with Valak once again, this time against the backdrop of a French boarding school.

Now, if you’re like me and proudly wear the fact of possession horror being your kryptonite on your sleeve, but also can’t help but be slightly curious about The Nun II, you probably want to know where the film is going to land after its theatrical run in hopes of catching the story in a much more controlled environment. So, who exactly will The Nun II pledge its streaming allegiance to after it finishes up in cinemas?

Which streaming service will The Nun II release on?

As foreshadowed by the headline, The Nun II is effectively guaranteed to release to Max when the time comes for it to hit streaming. Indeed, given that it’s being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, The Nun II‘s eventual arrival on Max is practically written in the stars.

Moreover, you can stream every other entry in the Conjuring Universe on Max sans The Conjuring 2 at the moment, so it’s only natural for The Nun II to join its brothers and sisters when it makes the jump.

The Nun II will release to theaters on Sept. 8. At the time of writing, there is no confirmed streaming release date.