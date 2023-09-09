Will there be a ‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ movie? Are the YouTube teasers real or fake?

If you’ve been browsing the internet lately, you may have noticed some trailers on YouTube for a fifth Hotel Transylvania movie. Many of these trailers on YouTube allege that a fifth entry into the popular supernatural animated film series will be released in 2024. One trailer, posted by user SLUURP, has racked up an impressive 210,000 views on YouTube.

However, if you’ve been to the movies recently, these trailers appear to be nowhere in sight. With Halloween around the corner, are these viral trailers a legitimate advertisement for an upcoming movie, or just an apparition?

Will there be a ‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ movie?

When the fourth film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022) was being marketed, its advertising made it clear that this was the final installment, made clear by Adam Sandler’s departure as Dracula. That being said, many movies have had “final” movies, notably the Toy Story franchise, and have continued nonetheless.

However, there have been no announced plans for a fifth Hotel Transylvania movie, which means there certainly won’t be a movie made in time for 2024.

Are the YouTube teasers real or fake?

The Hotel Transylvania 5 trailers on YouTube are fake. Some of the trailers are labeled as “concept trailers”, meaning that they’re based on an idea of the creator of the video, rather than footage from a real movie.

To spot fake trailers in the future, note the user that posted the video – is it an official source, such as Warner Bros., or Disney? Do they have a verified check next to their name? Usually, if a highly-anticipated trailer or sequel is announced, buzz will be unavoidable online. If only one page seems to be posting about a movie, that’s usually a sign of fake news.