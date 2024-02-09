Will there be a ‘Madame Web’ post-credits scene?

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is fully stretching out its claws and crafting a face-melting film centered around Cassandra Webb in Madame Web — much to the delight of Spidey supporters everywhere. And while the upcoming extravaganza might not technically fit under the MCU umbrella, it’s undoubtedly receiving heaps of attention and intrigue as the days inch closer to its release. But the biggest question being asked, of course, is if the Sony project features a post-credits scene.

Recommended Videos

The aforementioned question is hardly a surprising one, seeing as the Marvel universe has made a colossal name for itself by typically including a post-credits scene at the end of its blockbuster movies as an extra treat for its most passionate and loyal fanatics. As a result, any fresh-faced movie even slightly related to the MCU bubble is placed under a microscope and examined as to whether or not a bonus scene of information and discoverings is played after the credits roll.

So before the Dakota Johnson vehicle hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, let’s explore if the Sony feature gives us a special bonus at the end of the credits.

So, will Madame Web have a post-credits scene?

Screenshot via Sony Pictures

As it stands, a major rumor floating around is that Madame Web will not feature a post-credits scene. Such a decision is not entirely unheard of, it’s just that modern-day comic book movies — especially the MCU — do tend to include an end-credits scene after all is said and done. But considering there’s no post-credits scene in this case, perhaps all questions will be answered during the film’s initial runtime — so that should be a sign of good news.