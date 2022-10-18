Will there be a ‘Man of Steel 2’? everything to know about the long-awaited sequel

In 2013 DC fans got yet another Superman movie, however, this one would quickly find a place in the hearts of the community. This movie was called Man of Steel and starred Henry Cavill in its leading role.

Almost a decade later, despite its success and the many cameo appearances that have followed for Cavill’s Superman, Man of Steel has not gotten its own sequel with the closest thing being 2016’s Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

For those who loved the debut of Cavill’s Superman in Man of Steel, the wait for a sequel has been long and seemingly endless. This being the case, here is the latest news regarding any follow-up for the movie.

Will there be a Man of Steel 2?

Image via Warner Bros

Right now there has been no outright confirmation that Man of Steel 2 is in the works, however, reports suggest that it is in the plans of Warner Bros. and DC right now — or at least an equivalent film is.

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet claimed that Warner Bros. Pictures want to bring Henry Cavill back as Superman for a new film that would act as a sequel to Man of Steel.

“Under Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warners has an intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of the hero. The project that would essentially be Man of Steel 2 is being produced by Charles Roven and is currently in a search for writers.”

Furthermore, Charles Roven who acted as a producer on the first Man of Steel film will be coming back for this next Superman project.

Of course, this would seem to imply that the movie is still in the early stages so it may be a bit fresh to speculate on whether we will finally get the highly anticipated sequel to Man of Steel. However, as of now, this is the closest thing fans have got to confirming that it is coming.