Will there be a ‘Top Gun 3’ release date in 2024?

Tom Cruise and Paramount are having the hottest 'Will they? Won't they?' moment in Hollywood right now.

“Tom Cruise” is a news category in and of itself. The movie star, whose track record is the closest to perfect you can get in the volatile climate of Hollywood, has his every move under a microscope.

At the top of the list of expectations is the follow-up to the Top Gun: Maverick phenom of 2022. Is it happening? Will it be as successful as its predecessor? Is Cruise interested? We’ve got (some of) the answers.

Will there be a Top Gun 3?

According to Deadline, a third Top Gun movie is indeed in the works at Paramount, despite the reports that Cruise has been preparing a move to Warner Bros. Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is apparently writing a draft for the film, while director Joe Kosinski is likely to come back either in the same capacity or as a producer. Deadline says Maverick‘s Miles Teller and Glen Powell as well as producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison are presumed to return as well.

Is there a release window for Top Gun 3 and could a release date announcement be made as early as 2024?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is a busy man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old is tied down until May 2025 as he works on the eighth, untitled Mission: Impossible film, previously subtitled Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Puck is speculating the actor will jump from that straight to Top Gun 3, which is in the early stages of pre-production. A release date announcement is possible as early as 2024, but the release itself won’t happen until 2025 at the earliest. A more realistic release window is 2026, possibly even 2027 given the scope of the production and Cruise’s other commitments.