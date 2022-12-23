As an ultimate box office success, Avatar made its way into every cinema theatre in 2009, and it wouldn’t be until 13 years later, that Avatar: The Way of Water would follow the first installments’ footsteps. In 2010, James Cameron announced Avatar would be getting a sequel, and even if it took more than a decade to happen, it definitely brought the blue-tinted characters back to the big screen with a bang.

Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family have taken Hollywood again by storm, engulfing viewers in the bright world of Pandora once again. The film, which allegedly took more than four years to wrap up, was believed by some to never see the light of day. In spite of its immense expectations and setbacks, the newfound franchise got the higher ground and persevered. This second entry is already rekindling the Avatar fever once again, leaving many fans wondering: Will we find the Na’vi once again back on the big screen?

Will there be an Avatar 3?

Image via 20th Century Studios

While everyone will still have a likely long way to go until Pandora is once again explored in the cinemas, it will undoubtedly return for Avatar 3. Alongside Avatar 2‘s announcement, Cameron and Jon Landau confirmed three sequels alongside The Way of Water. The release date for Avatar 3 has been postponed a few times, but it is expected to come to theaters on Dec. 20, 2024. The third installment of this ground-breaking franchise has already finished its filming, and it is currently in post-production.

The third Avatar film will welcome Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, and Jack Champion back to the screen, reprising their roles from the first two sequels. After over three years of shooting, Avatar 3 will find its way to theatres a year after the second installment. Alongside the first three installments, the additional sequels are also in production, expected to come out within four years after the third film.

Other than its technicalities, not much is known for the future of Sully, Neytiri, and their offspring. With 24 months until its release ahead, many can expect their adventures will not be ceasing to a halt anytime soon. Regardless, some new names will be introduced in this new saga. Joining the returning cast is Everything, Everywhere, All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, who will be joining the Avatar franchise while portraying a human scientist, Dr. Karina Moguet. Oona Chaplin, known for playing Talisa Maegy in Game of Thrones, will also enter the saga as a new Na’vi, Varang.

The A-list names to be joining the upcoming sequels do not end there. British actor David Thewlis, known to play professor Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise will also have a key role as Peylak, one of the Na’vi. He will be in Avatar 3, 4, and 5.

At the moment, Avatar: The Way of Water is available to be caught in theaters for the time being. In the near future, it will also be available to stream on Disney Plus.