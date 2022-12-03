Will there be more Indiana Jones movies after Dial of Destiny? Here’s everything we know

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to explode onto screens, Indy fans are already wondering if there will be any more outings from everyone’s favorite archaeologist.

Producer of Indiana Jones 5 and Lucasfilm head, Kathy Kennedy clearly stated that “we would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford.” Ford himself hinted he would not be reprising the character when he told fans “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much,” at D23 back in September.

Ford was 38 when he was picked to star in Raiders of the Lost Ark. He is now a cool 80 but shows no signs of slowing down. He told Parade that he enjoyed “running, jumping, falling and rolling around on floors.”

Kennedy certainly enjoyed the gruelling filming schedule, saying that “there wasn’t a day I wasn’t on set where I wasn’t like, ‘Yes – this is Indiana Jones.”

With scenes of ancient soldiers being leaked many have speculated that there might be a time travel element to the new film, meaning future adventures could be set in the past. Dial of Destiny will feature AI-enhanced footage of a younger Indy to show flashbacks to previous adventures. Harrison Ford is reported to have looked at himself de-aged and called it “a little spooky.” He was also amazed at how realistic the CGI was.

With Lucasfilm’s recent splurge of new Star Wars content, we have every reason to believe they could do the same with the Indy franchise, especially if moviegoers flock to see the new film. Ford says he is very happy with the final cut, so be sure to make space in your schedule for the films release on June 30th, 2023.