Will Titania from ‘She-Hulk’ have a role in the MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts?’ Actress Jameela Jamil teases the possibility

As phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe inches closer to completion, it’s becoming more apparent that Marvel is building up a roster of anti-heroes and supervillains for an all-out brawl in the game-changing 2024 film, Thunderbolts.

Following Kevin Feige’s unveiling of phase five and six at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans have started brainstorming which villains they think could make an appearance in Thunderbolts. They’re not the only ones, though. Actress Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has said even she’d love to see her character in the movie, preferably in close proximity to Ryan Reynolds so she can “drive Deadpool crazy.”

Although Titania is known in the comics for her super strength, Jamil said she believes the supervillain’s real power is her ability to “annoy you to death.” When asked by ComicBook which character she thinks Titania would annoy the most, the actress spared no time answering: Wade Wilson.

“I want to drive Deadpool crazy… I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There’s so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there’s so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she’s so messy and vile. She’s pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she’s got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life.”

Marvel fans being Marvel fans quickly took this as confirmation that Titania would indeed make an appearance in Thunderbolts. However, Jamil came ready with a rebuttal to their rapid assumptions.

Will Titania have a role in the MCU’s Thunderbolts?

Because the MCU is still in phase four and Thunderbolts isn’t expected to release until the end of phase five in 2024, much is still unknown about the project.

The movie will sport an uniquely different cast than previous Marvel films, consisting of anti-heroes and supervillains that will come as a stark contrasts to the Avengers. In the comics, the Thunderbolts agree to form the government-sponsored team in order to rid themselves of jail time. Jamil is not far off in thinking Titania could fit right in with the bunch. However, the actress was quick to clarify that just because she wants Titania to annoy Deadpool in Thunderbolts doesn’t actually mean it’s confirmed to happen.

Following her quote in ComicBook Jamil took to Twitter to clear the air. “Woah woah woah I said I would LIKE to. Come on now man. Don’t get me into trouble with the Feige!”

Woah woah woah I said I would LIKE to. Come on now man. Don't get me into trouble with the Feige! — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) August 16, 2022

Marvel runs a famously tight ship — or should we say lip — so it makes sense why Jamil would be quick to clear her name from potential spoilers. The actress and comedian has been in the game for too long to make such a rookie mistake (looking at you, Tom Holland), so we can rest assured that she didn’t accidentally let anything slip. Nevertheless, she planted an interesting seed.

Deadpool and Titania do cross paths in Thunderbolts Vol. 144, albeit briefly, so the canon is there for Marvel to pull from should they choose to do so. Whether or not they will is still written in the sand, but Jamil’s snark and Deadpool’s crass could make for some entertaining on-screen chemistry. Just saying.

You can catch Jameela Jamil as Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when it airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.