Willem Dafoe is making a splash on streaming – just not with ‘Spider-Man’

Famed character actor Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, Mississippi Burning) may be making headlines in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s a different movie making a big splash on iTunes streaming with The Card Counter, starring fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Ex Machina).

The Card Counter is directed by Paul Schrader (Blue Collar, American Gigolo) and was first released at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. Schrader also wrote many Martin Scorsese films such as Taxi Driver, and Raging Bull. The Card Counter is currently number 10 worldwide and in the U.S. for streaming according to FlixPatrol.

The film follows a former military interrogator (Oscar Isaac) who uses his expertise on bluffing to make his way to the top of the professional poker scheme – but faces demons from his past along the way which could take him down. The film has received a very strong critical reception and currently sits on 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, certified fresh.

Paul Schrader’s ongoing milieu of films investigating the dark side of man, and our moral responsibilities continues here, and it’s paying off yet again. Plenty of praise went the way of Oscar Isaac and co-star Dafoe, who may just cross paths in a future Marvel movie in their roles as Moon Knight and Green Goblin respectively. Several other notable actors assemble in this cast, including Tiffany Haddish (The Lego Movie 2) and Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse).

The film is currently only streaming on Apple’s iTunes Store, but had a limited theatrical run in which it grosses $3.4 million. If you’re a fan of uncomfortable movies, or love any of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, or just want to see some vintage performances from A-list actors, then The Card Counter is ace up the sleeve for you.