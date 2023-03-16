Willem Dafoe remains open to chewing on even more MCU scenery

The most memorable Spider-Man villain is ready to terrorize the web slinger once again, as Willem Dafoe states that he would be open to returning as the character in the MCU.

During an interview discussing his upcoming movie, Inside with Inverse, the actor was asked about his experience playing the Green Goblin 20 years apart, to which Dafoe said that it was a fun experience both times. He was also asked whether there was a chance audiences would be able to see him reprise the role in the future once more.

“If everything was right, sure. I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. 20 years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

Fans loved Dafoe’s take on the character in 2002, and they love it just as much – if not more – now, so many would jump at the chance to see him make another comeback.

willem dafoe’s green goblin is one of the greatest villains in cinematic history !!! send tweet — Jayda Turner (@hey_jayda) March 11, 2023

However, some were skeptical of bringing Norman Osborn back.

I love Willem Dafoe but his green goblin’s story is finished. No need to drag it out. — Alboz 🗿 (@Alboz_Boi) March 16, 2023

While his story may be done for the most part, we’re never going to say no to more Dafoe, and he might be the only thing that can save the MCU right now.

Of course, the multiverse gives us so many opportunities to see the Green Goblin return, seeing as anything is possible in the MCU nowadays. The franchise could always find an excuse to have his character turn evil again, or just have a variant from another universe pop in. We could even see Dane DeHaan return as his take on Peter Parker’s archenemy, although there’s nowhere near as much fan hype for his take on the character.