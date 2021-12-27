Willem Dafoe terrified the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cast

If there’s one actor who can do bug-eyed mania better than anybody else, it’s Willem Dafoe. By all accounts, the veteran star appears to be a supremely nice dude and an incredibly talented individual, but if you need someone to play a sociopath that’s got a very malleable face, then he’s your guy.

Fans were understandably hyped when it was first confirmed that Sam Raimi’s Norman Osborn would be returning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it would be the understatement of the year to say his comeback didn’t disappoint.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster reveals a mask-less Green Goblin

In fact, there’s even a groundswell of support building online for Dafoe to land an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, which almost certainly isn’t going to happen. However, he even managed to terrify his No Way Home co-stars through sheer intensity, as Tom Holland and Zendaya revealed to Marvel.

As the leading man was discussing Dafoe’s innate ability to play the same scene or monologue in a thousand different ways, Zendaya jumped in to say he “scared the hell out of everyone, to be honest”, which sounds about right. After all, finding yourself face-to-face with his scenery-chewing Green Goblin would have been an incredibly intense experience, so fear would almost inevitably creep in eventually.