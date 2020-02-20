Marvel Fans Can Win Captain America’s Shield From Avengers: Endgame

Fans of Marvel films, or movies in general, now have a chance to own a piece of cinematic history. That’s right, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is giving away one of the shields used in Avengers: Endgame to benefit the charity Girl Powerful, which is a youth empowerment organization.

Evans, who played the iconic Marvel character for nearly a decade, took to Twitter to let fans know about the piece of movie memorabilia being available, saying:

“Hey guys, you have a chance to win a screen-used Captain America shield from Avengers: Endgame to support Girl Powerful who are community leaders in real life. Only 4 days left to enter a piece of Marvel history.”

Fans have until midnight on February 20th to be eligible for the prize, and there are different tiers to enter. The more you donate, the greater chance you have of winning the shield. A $10 donation gets you 100 entries, while $25 gives you 300 entries and the highest you can go is $1,000, which will get you 50,000 entries.

Worried about the legitimacy of the shield? Don’t be, as it was gifted to Girl Powerful by Marvel Studios Executive Producer Victoria Alonso and was authenticated by Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt. The shield also comes with a letter of authenticity in case your friends don’t believe you.

What makes the shield especially priceless is that it was used during the final time Evans portrayed the character, assuming he never returns. He’s reiterated on several instances that he’s done dawning the stars and stripes, but who knows what the future holds?

In any case, this isn’t really about the shield – it’s about donating to a good cause. Girl Powerful is a youth empowerment organization that gives tween and teen girls the tools and confidence to build a strong sense of self. Using a mentorship program that focuses on social-emotional learning, the ultimate goal is to make every girl feel seen, valued and heard. Not a bad way to spend some of your money, eh? Those interested in donating can do so at SpotFund.com.